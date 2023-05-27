Minister denies that she will leave the Lula government even if changes are consolidated in the Chamber and Senate

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said this Friday (May 26, 2023) that the National Congress has “a majority of parliamentarians who would like to re-edit the structure and policies of the previous government”. The statements were given to CNN.

“Unfortunately, we have a delicate situation in the National Congress, in which there is a majority of parliamentarians who would like to re-edit the structure and policies of the previous government, and the government is fighting very hard to maintain its program, which was the sovereign decision of society”declared Marina.

Marina met this Friday (May 26) with the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Sonia Guajajaraof the Indigenous Peoples, was also present at the meeting, in addition to other ministers, such as the Chief of Staff, Rui Costa.

CONGRESS DISPUTE

The MP (provisional measure) is under analysis in Congress 1154, of 2023, which deals with the restructuring of ministries in the PT government. On Wednesday (May 24), the mixed commission that analyzes the MP approved changes to the text presented by the rapporteur, deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), which brought about the emptying of the Ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples.

After being approved in the plenary of the Chamber, it still needs to be analyzed in the Senate until June 1, due to the MP’s deadline expiring. A CNNMarina said that she will not leave the government and that “the best way to help the government is to be inside the government to make feasible policies to combat deforestation and sustainable development”.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Wednesday (May 24) that the administration of the president Lula will “to collapse” if the MP for the Esplanada is not approved in Casa Baixa.

“The rapporteur [da MP da Esplanada] Isnaldo Bulhões is looking for the best text to get the votes to approve this article. Because if this article doesn’t pass there, it’s ‘default’. Then, the government goes into crisis, collapses, because it has to review everything it has done [como] folders, budgetsdeclared Lira in an interview with GloboNews.

Bulhões withdrew the demarcations of indigenous lands from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, commanded by Sônia Guajajara. In the text, the attribution would pass to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, under the command of Flávio Dino. The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, in turn, had previously said that the changes in the MP are an attempt to “implement the Bolsonaro government in the Lula government”.

ENVIRONMENTAL STRESS

The Esplanada MP is not the only measure that worries government environmentalists.

On Wednesday (May 24), the Chamber of Deputies approved the MP (provisional measure) 1,150 of 2022, known as “MP da Mata Atlântica”, by 364 votes in favor to 66 against and two abstentions. This MP transferred the attribution of granting environmental licensing from the States to the cities.

In addition, it was also established that in areas of the Atlantic Forest that have already been degraded and not recovered, such as the easement zone next to highways, it is allowed to build infrastructure works. Environmentalists argue that the text loosens laws to protect the biome.

On the same day, the Lower House approved the urgency to vote on the proposal for the timeframe. The law project 490 of 2007 transfers from the Executive Power to the Legislative Power the competence to demarcate indigenous lands, a responsibility that today falls to Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples).

The text, defended by ruralists, also establishes that only lands that were traditionally occupied by indigenous peoples on the day of the enactment of the Federal Constitution, on October 5, 1988, can be demarcated. Power360 he added that, in the Chamber, Centrão was preparing an attack on the time frame to put pressure on the STF (Federal Supreme Court), which scheduled the judgment on the subject for June 7.

The president of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), Rodrigo Augustineassessed that the MPs (provisional measures) voted in Congress on Wednesday (May 24) “sculpted” the environment sector.

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, said that May 24 of this year was the “day of the dismantling of indigenous politics in Brazil”.