Political scientist Lieven announced a wake-up call for the United States due to the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Belgorod region

Leading Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute in Washington DC Anatole Lieven in an article for the journal Responsible Statecraft revealed Kyiv’s attempt to frame Washington.

According to the political scientist, the attack by saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the Belgorod region should be an alarm signal for the administration of US President Joe Biden due to the possible involvement of Washington in hostilities.

“Assuming that the US approach has not changed, the Belgorod raid may be indicative of the extent to which Kyiv feels entitled to ignore US opinion while continuing to receive huge assistance,” Lieven writes.