In “sissy 2“, Renato and ‘Mari’ were living a romantic moment when the appearance of the worker ruined everything. Find out what happened to the couple in the series of “America TV“.

In chapter 74 of season 2 of “sissy“, América TV series, it was seen that Renato and Maricucha arrive at a hotel room to spend it together. Upon entering, Luchito’s sister is surprised by the place and begins to get nervous. To calm that down, Renato offers her a drink of champagne and they both look at each other shyly, but they end up confessing that they love each other, despite the situations they had to go through.

After discussing a possible wedding, the couple got carried away with their feelings in the middle of the night. Suddenly, knocks on the door interrupted the scene. It was a person in charge of the building, who entered to tell Renato that his card had no funds. After hearing this, the faces of ‘Mari’ and her boyfriend changed.

The worker ruined the couple’s romantic moment. Meanwhile, both were looking for a way to pay for the room. Renato thought that his girlfriend might have cash, but she said no because she had just been released from prison. The employee insisted that they also pay for the bottle of champagne they had opened, but to no avail, as they both left the room, distracting him.

Where to see “Maricucha 2”?

The series is a production of America TVso it can be seen through its signal from Monday to Friday after “Al fondo hay sitio”.

“Maricucha 2”: cast

Patricia Barreto as María López ‘Maricucha’

Andréz Vílchez as Renato

Carlos Thornton as Gregory

Stefano Meier as Domenico

Christian Dominguez as Vicente

Andrea Alvarado as Rosemary

Mariano Ramírez as Luchito

