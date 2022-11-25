After announcing that he would be part of “Maricucha 2”, the Peruvian actor Stefano Meier has made his official entry into the plot through a fun scene. With Mari and Renato arguing over lunch, she bumps into a young man in the middle of the university corridor. The problem was that he was carrying some empanadas that he had to sell.

“I am sorry. It was not my intention, ”answers Maricucha, who responded to the young man who accused her of making fun of him. “Okay, I think it was an accident. They can pay me and we resolve the losses, ”she specifies. Not having money to answer for the accident, they both have to work for what is now called ‘Chico empanada’. The student, more and more surprised by the joy of the protagonist, is shocked by her.