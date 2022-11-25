10 NATO fighter jets sent to Romania for patrol

Four Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the Italian Air Force (Air Force) arrived in Romania for patrol, writes TASS with reference to the headquarters of the Romanian Air Force.

According to the command, a total of 10 fighters arrived in Romania. Planes from Italy landed on Friday, November 25, at the Romanian air base Mihail Kogalniceanu, which is located in Constanta County in the southeast of the country.

According to the military, about 150 people, pilots and technical personnel, together with Romanian soldiers, will perform the tasks of a reinforced air police under NATO command for six months. The military will replace 180 Canadians at the airbase with six CF-18 Hornet aircraft that have been in the area for the past four months.

In addition, Spain sent six CF-18 Hornets to the airbase in Borcea (Calaras County). For four months they will be on combat duty as part of a reinforced air vigilance under the command of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier it became known about the massive flow of NATO aircraft near the borders of Ukraine. In October, the flight tracking portal Flightradar spotted NATO aircraft at the Polish Rzeszow airfield near Ukraine.