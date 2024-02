Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 01:30

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

María Trinidad Herrero (Calahorra, La Rioja, 1961) is a scientist with a Renaissance spirit. Professor in the Department of Human Anatomy and Psychobiology at the University of Murcia, she trained in Navarra, Paris and Cambridge. She promoted the UMU Institute on Aging and the Association…

This content is exclusive for subscribers