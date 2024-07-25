Since a few months ago Fortnite It has become a platform that hosts other games, since at this time the launch of cars within this universe is available and also the version LEGO which has been very popular with cube-laying enthusiasts in the style MinecraftBut that’s not all, as it seems that the mecha franchise Gundam They also want their slice of the pie and that’s why they will have their own game but within the ecosystem of Epic Games.

The launch of is confirmed Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance which will arrive with the departure of October the 17th from the Netflix anime series of the same name. This is to be a joint product that complements each other among fans, they mention that it will be a free activation where users will participate in a Team Deathmatch style game and all this will be possible with the tool of Look North Worldwhich was created by one of the founders of Bungie.

As mentioned in the description, during matches, players will power up their faction’s respective Mobile Suits by accumulating points and assists for their team. Once powered up, a pilot from each team is chosen to unleash the destructive power of their team’s Mobile: the Gundam EX for the EFSF or the ZAKU II (unidentified type) Solari for the forces of Zeonhelping their teams turn the tide of battle and secure victory.

Here is what was mentioned by Karim Farghalysenior vice president of corporate development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America:

Their ability to create exciting games for millions of fans and players on creator platforms like Fortnite is limitless, and adapting the upcoming anime Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance into a thrilling Team Deathmatch game highlights the power of the Unreal Engine and the ingenuity and skill of Look World North. We can’t wait for Gundam fans to start their battles in Fortnite.

The specific release date has not yet been given, but it will arrive shortly after the animated series premieres on Netflixand the latter is launched on October 17th andon the platform.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: It doesn’t sound too bad to see yet another game integrated into the Fortnite ecosystem. The same could happen soon with a Disney world that could be interesting to see.