What if a person had no brain?

Laura Jurvela, 7

Brain receive messages from inside and outside the person. For example, if the stomach is empty, messages are sent to the brain from there, or if a friend throws a ball, the eyes communicate about it.

Thus, the brain knows what is happening inside and outside the body and draws conclusions based on the messages. Based on those decisions, the brain can regulate vital functions with the help of nerve impulses.

For example, the brain can cause a feeling of hunger if the body needs food, or tell the hand to catch a ball.

Some animals with a fairly simple structure, such as jellyfish or coral animals, do not need an actual brain, but with them, for example, the messages needed for movement pass through the body more directly.

In addition to regulating vital functions, a person needs his brain for, among other things, remembering, learning, thinking and talking with others.

Without the brain, the functioning of the human body would cease, and we would not be able to be the conscious and thinking human individuals that we are anyway.

Mikael Segerstråle

university lecturer in physiology and neuroscience

university of Helsinki

These domesticated pigeons live in London, where these street signs are in English.

Do birds of the same species speak the same language in different parts of the world?

Leevi Tuominen, 9

Regional ones dialects in bird sounds are common. Even within the territory of Finland, for example, the contact sound of finches, i.e. their typical communication sound, is clearly different between Eastern Finland and the rest of Finland.

It is usually the case that the further apart the individuals of a species live, the more different their sounds and other characteristics have developed. Probably the birds then understand each other, but their language is very different.

Over thousands of years, it can happen that individuals of the same bird species that live farthest from each other eventually no longer belong to the same species, but have diverged into different species.

Within one species, there can also be different subspecies, which may have different sounds. However, they also probably understand each other’s voices.

It is also good to be aware that species is ultimately a human-defined term that does not always fully correspond to reality. In nature, the situation is often more complicated than the classification into species suggests.

For example, tiltalti and eastern tiltalti look and sound different, but they generally breed with each other. Some researchers consider them subspecies, others as species.

Some of the birds’ sounds can also be understood by many different bird species. For example, sounds warning of a beast are reacted to, even if they come from the mouths of individuals of a different bird species.

Aleksi Lehikoinen

superintendent

Creation

The humidity of the cherry helps the dog to smell accurately.

Why is the dog’s poop wet?

Armi Lintu, 8

With dogs have a better sense of hearing than humans and also a good sense of sight, but their sense of smell is unbeatable! It is said that a dog “sees” with smells. Kirsu has a decisive importance in terms of the sense of smell.

Kirsu effectively collects odors from the environment. The humidity of the cherry helps a lot in that. Thanks to that, even small odor molecules are detected.

The humidity of the kirsu consists mainly of water. Odor molecules that make up odors do not escape into the air because they dissolve in water.

The same phenomenon takes place, for example, in our people’s drinking water. It can taste different in different places, depending on what smells and tastes have accumulated in the water from the environment.

Moisture is formed in the glands located in the scrotum. From the nostrils, odors are transferred through the nostrils, pushed by cilia, to the nasal cortex, where there are receptors, i.e. receivers of odors. From there, information about smells is transferred to the brain via the olfactory coil.

However, Kirsu is not always moist, but when the dogs are sleeping, for example, it can be dry and warm.

If the kirsu is dry and warm all the time, it can be a sign of some trouble. Then you should measure the dog’s body temperature and, if necessary, take it to the vet.

Kirsi Sainio

docent of developmental biology

university of Helsinki

A gourmet table can sometimes make you greedy.

Why does it feel like when you get treats, the other always gets more?

Niilo Aulanko, 8 and Aava Aulanko, 6

In humans there is a natural tendency to evaluate fairness because cooperation requires fairness. Living without cooperation is mostly impossible. The same need has existed throughout human history.

Assessing equality is not always quite simple, because the fairness of the distribution can be assessed in different ways. Sometimes it can happen that just a fair result does not convince, because emotions do not always listen to the voice of reason.

In particular, children often pay attention to how the division has been carried out. For example, it might feel better if a friend gives five of his ten candies than if he takes five of your ten candies, even though the end result is the same.

If, on the other hand, the distribution situation has not been seen, one may doubt whether the distribution was definitely done fairly or whether the other person got more. The possible unfairness towards oneself often feels like the worst unfairness!

People may also try to use power against each other and grab a bigger handful of treats, for example, even if they deserve the same amount as others. In this case, it may be appropriate to question the division.

However, an exact equal distribution is not always absolutely necessary, as long as, for example, the distribution of treats is done fairly by all parties and everyone gets enough.

Markus Jokela

professor of psychology

university of Helsinki

