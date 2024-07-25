Male infertility can develop due to frequent visits to the sauna, alcohol abuse and some other habits, warned urologist of the Medical On Group clinic Evgeny Shinkorenko. The doctor named them in a comment to Lenta.ru.

Shinkorenko noted that over the past 20 years, the number of cases of male infertility has increased threefold. It develops due to varicocele (dilation of the veins of the scrotum), in which the testicles overheat and receive less fresh blood. This, in turn, leads to a deterioration in the quality of sperm. Fertility problems can also arise due to the failure of the testicle to descend into the scrotum, which interferes with the normal functioning of the genitals, the doctor said.

According to the urologist, some habits can also have a negative impact on men’s health, such as drinking alcohol and taking drugs, smoking, frequent visits to the sauna, wearing tight underwear, a sedentary lifestyle, and obesity. All these factors have a negative impact on the quality of sperm and worsen the blood supply to the genitals.

Inflammation of the genitals due to infections also reduces the chances of becoming a father. In addition, the use of hormonal drugs, especially anabolic steroids, has a negative effect on the reproductive function of men Evgeniy Shinkorenko urologist

Related materials:

The source of Lenta.ru also noted that the quality of sperm deteriorates due to constant stress and poor ecology. Long-term abstinence also has a negative effect on reproductive function. With irregular sexual activity, sperm stagnation in the genital tract and degradation of spermatozoa occurs, the doctor explained.

In conclusion, Shinkorenko urged men with fertility and potency problems not to self-medicate, so as not to aggravate the situation, but to contact specialists to solve the problem.

Earlier, urologist and doctor of medical sciences Alexander Lubennikov said that smoking electronic cigarettes harms potency. He explained that this bad habit worsens the condition of blood vessels, and organs, including the genitals, do not receive enough blood.