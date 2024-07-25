Mining company Vale reported this Thursday, the 25th, a net profit of US$ 2.77 billion in the second quarter, an amount more than three times higher than that recorded in the same period last year.

The company, one of the largest iron ore producers in the world, posted a profit above the expectations of analysts consulted by LSEG, who expected a profit of US$ 1.7 billion.

The result was also 65% higher than that recorded in the first quarter, when net profit totaled US$ 1.68 billion.



#Vale #reports #net #profit #US2.77 #billion