Only one of the 15 famous people within The House of the Famous Mexico could win the magnificent prize of four million pesos, becoming the king or queen of the second season of the reality show.

With the recent launch of The House of the Famous Mexico 2 There are already famous nominees and his stay in the program is in danger, but it can be saved by receiving many votes, so here we tell you how to do it.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

From their homes, The public has the power to save their favorite week after week after the nomination, thus ensuring that it remains in the competition.

How to vote for The House of the Famous 2024?

Go to the website of La Casa de los Famosos México (https://www.lacasadelosfamososmexico.tv/vota) Select your favorite to continue on La Casa de los Famosos México Cast your vote and continue supporting your favorite celebrity

It is important to mention that You can only vote once a day for your favorite, however, if you are a subscriber of ViX Premium you can do it up to ten times per day.

Other votes for La Casa de los Famosos México will be during the broadcasts of the Pre-Galas, Galas and Post-Galas; Thursday, Friday and Sunday, through Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and ViX, where QR codes will appear to scan and continue voting.

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities