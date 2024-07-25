Trump’s assassination attempt | New details about the betrayal of security arrangements at Trump’s campaign event

Trump’s assassination attempt|The head of the US Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned earlier this week over her agency’s failure.

of Pennsylvania the police have given more information about the failure of the security arrangements Donald Trump at the campaign event.

At an event in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was the target of an assassination attempt of Thomas Matthew Crooks shooting at him. The bullet hit Trump in the ear. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper after the incident.

Police commissioner by Christopher Paris Tuesday’s hearing revealed that two officers left their posts in a building with a line of sight to the roof where Crooks was. Reported about it CNN.

According to Paris, the reason for leaving was that the police were looking for a suspicious person they had spotted. The police had also informed other authorities on the spot about the person. This suspicious person was Crooks.

Butler’s district attorney Richard Goldfinger has also given his own testimony about the situation, according to which only one policeman left his place in the building after going to look for Crooks.

According to him, one of the police officers found Crooks sitting at a picnic table, from which he ran away with a backpack on his back. According to Goldfinger, the police went after Crooks, but after failing to find him, the police returned to their position in the building. The officers then heard the shots fired by Crooks.

According to Goldfinger, neither officer could see Crooks, who was on the roof, from the building.

Pennsylvania police have said they stand by Paris’ statement.

Paris according to local police, Crooks had been confronted just moments before the assassination attempt. He said that the police had learned that Crooks was on the roof when he had tried to climb onto the roof.

However, Crooks spotted the policeman and aimed his gun at him, causing the policeman to fall.

According to Paris, Crooks was on the roof for about three minutes. According to Paris, only seconds passed from the encounter with the police to the shooting.

of the United States head of the secret service Kimberly Cheatle resigned from his post earlier this week. He admitted that his agency had failed in its mission to prevent an assassination attempt on Trump.

At the hearing, Cheatle said he took full responsibility for any security lapses at the event.