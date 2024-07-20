In an unexpected turn for the streaming community, Illojuan and Masitwo of the most beloved content creators in Spainhave decided to put end of their relationship after seven years togetherThe couple, who had shared unforgettable moments both in Twitch As with other projects, they announced their separation through a sincere video on YouTube, titled “Cousins ​​Again,” in which they explained the reasons behind their decision.

Illojuan, whose real name is Juan Alberto Garcia, and Maria Isabelknown as Masi, have been a reference for many of their followers. Below, we tell you all the details of this separation and delve into the careers of these two influential streamers.

The news of Masi and Illojuan’s breakup has generated a wave of reactions on social media, becoming a trend and sparking debates about the difficulties of maintaining a relationship in the public eye Photo: YT

Why did Illojuan and Masi break up?

The relationship between Illojuan and Masi has always been very public, something that both mentioned in their farewell video. “Kids, mom and dad have separated”Illojuan said, addressing the issue with the same honesty that has characterized his content. They explained that Distance and differences in their lifestyles have played a crucial role in this decision.. Masi, who has been residing in Madrid due to her professional commitments as an actress and presenter, said that Life had taken them on different pathsIllojuan, on the other hand, declared that he would not be able to adapt to Madrid, far from Malaga, his family and lifelong friends.

Both stressed that The decision to separate was taken with the aim of avoiding future conflicts. and preserve the good relationship they still have. “We love each other and we don’t want this to go any further in the future,” Illojuan said. They also asked for respect and understanding from their followers, and assured that they would not delete the photos together from their social networks, a common practice among couples who break up.

Fans have expressed their support for both the streamer and the actress; however, Illojuan mentions at the end of the video that he needs time to adjust to this new stage, probably staying away from live broadcasts for a while.

Who is Illojuan?

Juan Alberto García, better known as Illojuan, is one of the most prominent streamers in Spain. With a career that began more than a decade ago, he has managed to position himself alongside figures of the stature of Ibai Llanos and Auronplay. Illojuan is famous for his videos full of humor and anecdotes under the name of ‘LMDShow’which have resonated deeply with his audience.

Despite having studied Law and a Master’s degree in Criminal Law, Illojuan chose his passion for content creation, which led him to become one of the top streaming figures in Spanish today. Photo: Twitch

Who is Masi?

Maria Isabelknown artistically as Masi, is a talented actress, presenter, announcer and singer. With studies in Audiovisual Communication, her true dream has always been acting. Throughout her career, she has worked in various disciplines, from dubbing to music, collaborating with platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video.

Masi is currently 30 years old and lives in Madrid. Photo: IG

Masi has been a prominent figure on Spanish television, standing out as a presenter on programs such as the post-gala of ‘Operación Triunfo’. In addition, she has participated in the prequel to ‘Money Heist’, ‘Berlin’and on Ibai Llanos’ cooking show, ‘Disaster Chef’. His versatility and charisma have earned him a special place in the hearts of his followers.