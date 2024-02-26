The name Montessori is considered the epitome of child-friendly pedagogy. Now an educational scientist has shown that the Italian doctor had a highly questionable view of children. There can be no talk of inclusion.

Not everywhere that says Montessori has Montessori in it – fortunately: an insight into a Montessori primary school in France. Image: Reuters

Professor Seichter, in Germany the name Montessori stands like a seal of quality for child-friendly pedagogy and self-determination and joy in learning. Rightly so?

Montessori is not a protected trademark. Not everywhere that says Montessori has Montessori in it.

They speak of an “educational junk market with unlimited possibilities”.

Every kindergarten and every school can call itself “Montessori”, and if you want, you can also sell Montessori furniture or Montessori toys. The Montessori brand is a modern bestseller. You just have to know that. But what interests me as a scientist: How is the theory dealt with? And my accusation is that neither science nor educational practice has adequately dealt with the countless writings that Maria Montessori wrote in her long career. This applies in particular to the anthropological foundations of her work, which she established early on and, contrary to many claims, never revised until her death.