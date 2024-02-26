Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi knows what worries Iivo Niskanen

Harri Kirvesniemi thinks that the season's lackluster success got on Iivo Niskanen's nerves.

Iivo Niskanen, 32, and Kalle Parantainen24, drifted into words after the Finnish Cup relay race in Kuopio on Sunday.

Parantainen turned in front of Niskanen twice in the final stages of the race. The Olympic champion did not like this and admitted that he called Parantainen's blocking and lane change “clown”.

Ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi did not see anything objectionable in Parantainen's actions.

“There is no need to give a track in the message. The rules are the same for everyone, be it an Olympic champion or a national level skier. I do understand that Niska takes it to the head,” says Kirvesniemi.

“If Parantainen's skis had held so that he could have gone straight up the slope, he probably would have gone along the slope. After all, it was a narrow-looking gap, and Iivo had climbed it a little earlier, but I don't think there was any jumping on skis.”

Itwhat everything else happened during the race and in the finish area is debatable.

Parantainen has accused Niskas of kicking and calling names. According to Parantainen, Niskanen had called him a “clown” and an “idiot”.

Niskanen has denied the allegations.

However, it is clear that Niskasella was a little seething.

“A clear exaggeration,” says Kirvesniemi.

“An Olympic winner should be patient in the Finnish Cup competition. Even if something comes to mind, you should be able to keep it inside.”

Harri Kirvesniemi criticizes Iivo Niska.

This wasn't the first time this season that Niskanen's surface burned. In the Ruka World Cup, the Olympic champion threw his poles as a winner Martin Löwström Nyengeti in front. At the Vantaa Skiing Championships at the beginning of February, he yelled at the judge.

“These are not athletic stunts. Ruka Iivo might still have some planning, but now things just got out of hand and out of control,” says Kirvesniemi.

My neck the ski season has been busy. Kirvesniemi thinks that this is part of the reason for the experienced skier's sudden tantrums.

“If Iivo had won the World Cup race in the near future in his back pocket, then maybe he wouldn't have done the tantrum now,” says Kirvesniemi.

Kirvesniemi suggests that Niskanen and Parantainen settle the matter as quickly as possible.

“Yes, situations like this should be avoided on both sides.”