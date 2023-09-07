The singer María Jiménez has died this Thursday in Seville at the age of 73. The artist, born in Triana on February 3, 1950, had been publicly missing for months, after the last major health setback that she suffered four years ago due to an intestinal obstruction that almost cost her her life. It has been her family, through a statement, that has communicated the news: «With deep sadness and pain in our hearts, we say goodbye to María Jiménez today, a woman loved and respected for her unwavering commitment to her family, friends, and admirers. . An indomitable spirit, an overwhelming personality, a strong and courageous woman who fought against all adversities beyond imagination”

Despite her delicate state, the actress also signed a new album in 2020, the one that made number 19, and less than a year ago she presented, together with the former mayor of the Seville capital, Antonio Muñoz, the María Jiménez Foundation, an entity created with the aim of fighting against gender violence and promoting the social integration of the LGTBI+ collective.

She herself recounted on television the mistreatment she received from her husband and father of her only living child, Pepe Sancho, with whom she had a stormy relationship that ended in two weddings and two divorces. Nothing in the singer’s life was easy, neither personally nor in her professional career, despite the success with which she jumped from the flamenco tablaos of Triana at the end of the Franco regime with her first album, produced by Gonzalo García Pelayo and with arrangements by guitarist Paco Cepero, ‘From María La Pipa to María Jiménez’. This album included rumbas, tangos, bulerías, boleros, rancheras and ballads by Silvio Rodríguez, Lolita de la Colina and Amancio Prada. Criticism catapulted her as Bambino in woman (she said “with tits”) because, like the one from Utrera, she walked the rage and heartbreak of her heartbreak like no one else.

loss of his daughter



Two years later, in 1978, he published ‘And it’s over’. That song that talks about a woman who decides to put an end to a situation of abuse perfectly defines the figure of the Sevillian. An icon, hurricane, uninhibited, on the verge of coarseness, scoundrel, inexhaustible. Broken but unbreakable. A stage animal with a prolific production in his early years and who knew how to overcome a long silence like a Phoenix bird thanks to his collaboration with La cabra mecánica in the ‘Shopping List’ and, above all, with ‘Where it hurts the most’, an album with versions by Joaquín Sabina that brought her closer to younger generations.

The loss of her daughter Rocío in 1985, the victim of a traffic accident and various health problems, including breast cancer, pneumonia and a serious intestinal condition that made her fear for her life for weeks, were dramas that did not They never managed to hide the most comical appearance of the singer and the one that she showed in each television appearance.

In addition to his almost twenty albums, Jiménez acted in more than ten films and series. She received the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts from the Spanish Ministry of Culture and the Andalucía Excelente award for her career. Just two years ago, with tears in his eyes – “I never cry”, he stressed – he collected the Medal of the City of Seville, but the Andalusian medal was never awarded to him despite the fact that he was always in the pools for his extensive and charismatic career of the.