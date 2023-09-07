Starfield he seems to have had a pretty dazzling rollout considering he’s amassed over 1 million contemporary players Between Xbox Series X|S and PCwhich is really impressive if you think of the fact that it is a figure relating only to the peak of game contemporaneity in its first hours of availability.

Yesterday we saw the great debut on Steam, which brought the game to over 250,000 concurrent users, with the peak that was exceeded just in the last few hours and is now almost 270,000 playersbut these are apparently only a small part of the total.

As expected, a large part of users are playing the new Bethesda title on Xbox Series X|S or on PC through Game Passwhich certainly brought a lot of players to the Starfield sci-fi universe, according to reports from Microsoft.