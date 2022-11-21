The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the role of the former US president. donald trump (2017-2021) in a secret payment of money during his 2016 electoral campaign to a porn actress, a case that previously did not bear fruit, as reported this Monday The New York Times.

Earlier, the district attorney’s office investigated the payment that the Trump campaign made to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to avoid making public an alleged sexual relationship with the then candidate for the Presidency, since it could violate the law of the state of New York.

Under the new district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, the prosecution has returned to the original focus of the investigation with a newfound “optimism,” according to inside sources seen by the outlet.

It’s unclear if Bragg will press charges against Trump, who just announced his 2024 presidential bid. If the district attorney were to charge Trump without uncovering any new evidence, he would risk having the case thrown out by a judge or an appeals court.

According to the Times, to help build their case, prosecutors are reviewing another strategy that hasn’t worked yet: pressuring former Trump company CFO Allen Weisselberg to cooperate.

Stormy Daniels describes in a book her alleged affair with Donald Trump before being elected president.

The Trump Organization went to trial on October 31 in New York, accused of participating in tax evasion and Weisselbergwho pleaded guilty in that case, testified last week but argued that he acted alone and without the knowledge of the company or the Trump family.

Trump also faces possible criminal charges from the US Department of Justice for classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home and his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, as well as for the Atlanta district attorney for his attempts to interfere in the results of the 2020 Georgia election.

The former president also has several civil cases pending in New York, including a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, accusing him and three of his children of fraudulently manipulating the value of assets. family business for years.

In addition, he could go to trial next year over a new defamation lawsuit brought by journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her in 1995.

EFE