November 21, 2022 23:09
A small plane carrying eight people crashed Monday over a residential neighborhood in Medellin, the second largest city in Colombia, killing all those inside, according to the airport authorities.
The plane took off from Olaya Herrera airport in the morning and reported an engine failure before it fell over a house, which led to columns of thick smoke.
The airport’s Twitter account reported that the eight people inside the plane, six passengers and two crew members, were killed.
There were no reports of injuries to any of the residents of the house.
Mayor Daniel Quintero had tweeted, “A plane was involved in an accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The government’s full capacity to assist the victims has been activated.”
He said the plane was a twin-engine Piper and was heading from Medellin to the municipality of Pizarro, in the neighboring province of Chocó.
The plane had reported an “engine failure at take-off and was unable to return to Olaya Herrera airport,” which is one of the two Medellin airports.
The plane crashed into a house, destroying its upper floors, according to scenes published by the emergency services. Firefighters were working to put out a fire that ignited as a result of the crash, which left rubble and debris.
Medellin is located in a narrow valley surrounded by the Andes Mountains.
Source: agencies
