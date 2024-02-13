You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Manchester United vs Tottenham
The 25 percent purchase was approved.
This Tuesday it was confirmed that the purchase of 25 percent of the shares of the Manchester United by Jim Ratcliffe petrochemical owner Ineos, was approved by the Premier League division.
“Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of 25% of Manchester United and subsequent $300 million investment in the club has been approved by the Premier League board after passing the owners and directors test (OADT),” the statement says.
Important
He added: “The change in the club's structure was approved by the board last week, and it has now been officially ratified by an independent oversight body. The Premier League “wait now for confirmation of the complete transaction.”
Ratcliffe will be in charge of the club's sporting operations, in addition to injecting 300 million pounds (330 million euros) into United's coffers, for investments in both transfers and remodeling the stadium. Old Trafford pointed out in his information in the Sport newspaper Barcelona.
“They informed me of the entire process. We are excited about the future and I think it is positive for the club to come in and intervene” were the words of Erik Ten Hag when the arrival of the investor was announced,” the media reported.
🚨🔴 OFFICIAL: Premier League confirm Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of 25% of Manchester United has been approved following the completion of the Owners and Directors Test.
“The Premier League's Owners' Charter has also been signed.” pic.twitter.com/GRiTXDRjv6
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2024
