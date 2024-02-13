This Tuesday it was confirmed that the purchase of 25 percent of the shares of the Manchester United by Jim Ratcliffe petrochemical owner Ineos, was approved by the Premier League division.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of 25% of Manchester United and subsequent $300 million investment in the club has been approved by the Premier League board after passing the owners and directors test (OADT),” the statement says.

(Miguel 'Supermán' López: witness was sent against him due to doping issues)(James Rodríguez: departure from Sao Paulo is truncated, the brutal figure he asks for to leave)

Important

He added: “The change in the club's structure was approved by the board last week, and it has now been officially ratified by an independent oversight body. The Premier League “wait now for confirmation of the complete transaction.”

Ratcliffe will be in charge of the club's sporting operations, in addition to injecting 300 million pounds (330 million euros) into United's coffers, for investments in both transfers and remodeling the stadium. Old Trafford pointed out in his information in the Sport newspaper Barcelona.

Old traffor, home of Manchetser United.

“They informed me of the entire process. We are excited about the future and I think it is positive for the club to come in and intervene” were the words of Erik Ten Hag when the arrival of the investor was announced,” the media reported.

(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!)