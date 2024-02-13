Movie review | The world of Spider-Man is expanded with a teenage mystery that succeeds in a surprising way in underestimating the audience

Madame Web stumbles into a lousy script, critic Tero Karstanpää writes.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson. 117 min. K12

Superheroes the birth stories have been told with so many twists and turns that the viewers have started to wonder. As a special counterattack, the least functional comic book hero has now been adapted to the canvas.

Blind and paralyzed Madame Web appeared four decades ago The Amazing Spider-Man -comic book to show off his clairvoyant abilities.

In the movie, fate is guided by the ambulance driver Cassie Webb teaming up with two future Spider-Womans and one Araña. Araña is Spider Girl in Spanish.

The film is already the fourth film in Sony's own Spider-Man universe that does not tell about Spider-Man. The Venoms were still going, but Morbius was laughed at.

In the latest, an attempt has been made to turn the heroic action into a kind teenage mystery.

Madame Web is shockingly successful in underestimating the audience.

The reason for the mysterious forces is revealed right in the opening scene, where the main character's mother stares at spider webs in Peru.

Fifty Shades -famous, In Suspiria (2018) demonstrated his ability Dakota Johnson perform the main role as honorably as possible. It's not his fault that the character constantly narrates the plot out loud and wonders about the time jumps he's made.

Fans are being licked with sadness. Let's point the finger – concretely – that this side character is here Peter Parker's uncle. Time levels are cut in front of like Christopher Nolan would do a youth series.

Chasing the quad Ezekiel Sims is one of the worst Marvel villains. It has the abilities of a venomous spider, but nothing would come of it without constant calls to the assistant sitting in front of the computer screens.

Sometimes it looks like I've lost my mind by Tahar Rahim the speech would be poorly dubbed.

“Do you realize how frustrating it is to see visions,” complains the villain.

It is the same for the viewer.

First time director SJ Clarkson doesn't trust cinematography at all.

Escapes on jogs at a jogging pace. After them, everyone tells what just happened to them.

“Is this true?” the protagonist wonders.

Clarkson has experience portraying female friends more vividly in her breakthrough series Other women (2008–2010). Madame on the Web the British director has also participated in the creation of the script, which freezes steadily.

Madame disappears in the middle of the chase even for days to read her mother's diaries.

In the meantime, a completely soulless teenage trio sleeps in a motel and hangs out in a diner. The biggest star of the group is the weakest in his role, Euphoria Sydney Sweeneywhich completely transcends geek insecurities.

When the Web character returns spirited from Peru, the most important thing is to form a circle and teach teenagers to revive.

Restless teenagers thank you.

“You are a really good teacher.”

“Your mother was really pretty.”

Perhaps Sony has thought that the film will find a feminine target group when fistfights are replaced by predictions and descriptions of the stages of pregnancy. The biggest explosions come from fireworks.

Madame on the Web it is repeated that the teens will become powerful in the future, but at this rate the future of Spider-Woman will never be seen.

Written by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, SJ Clarkson, starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Adam Scott, Tahar Rahim