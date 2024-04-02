Five relativesincluding a minor, were arrested as alleged responsible for the death of another relative after conflict over an inheritance in Querétaro.

The unfortunate event occurred on March 28 in the municipality of Amealco de Bonfil. According to the investigations of the Public Ministry of Querátaro, the crime occurred after a family altercation related to the ownership of a property that had been the subject of an inheritance left to the deceased, but the relatives intended to keep it.

According to official reports, the victim's mother, brother, sister-in-law and two nephews were the ones who participated in the atrocious crime.

The five family members were detained through arrest warrants issued by a Control Judge, who will face justice for their alleged involvement in this crime. In the case of the minor, he was placed at the disposal of the relevant authorities for proper processing.