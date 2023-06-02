“Magaly TV The Firm” remains firm at the top among show programs and after the end of the relationship between Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba, the ATV figure has been preparing more scoops to hook all his loyal audience. It is expected that he will continue to reveal more details of the case. Let’s remember that recently, Melissa Paredes and the ‘Activator’ Anthony Aranda have expressed their solidarity with the young businesswoman after what happened with the footballer, so surely Magaly Medina will comment on it. Follow HERE the MINUTE by MINUTE of the television space.

YOU CAN SEE: “Magaly TV, the firm” May 31 [ATV EN VIVO]: relive every detail of the program

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” start?

Magaly Medina It is considered by some users as the ‘queen of national show business’ due to its disclosures that generate a stir in the media. The ATV figure broadcasts its program from Monday to Friday. See HERE the list of schedules of the different countries of the region.

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Where to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, The Firm” is a program that reaches all parts of the world thanks to the YouTube digital platform. The popular ‘Urraca’ also has an official channel whose name is just the same. The program is broadcast live, so you can also follow it from 9:45 pm (Peruvian time).

YOU CAN SEE: How many RATING points did Magaly get after revealing the breakup of Ale Venturo and ‘Gato’ Cuba?

What channels does “Magaly TV, la firme” show on?

To follow “Magaly TV The Firm” LIVE on open television, check HERE the different channels according to the service you have purchased.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

What happened in the last show?

In the last edition of the program, Magaly Medina nothing was saved and he lashed out at Jean Deza, after he showed a cowardly attitude towards his reporter by belittling her. “He is used to treating women like this. Here we have dignity and we know how to defend ourselves,” said the driver.

Besides, Monica Cabrejos He appeared on the program to comment on the case of Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba after the end of the relationship. Let’s remember that Melissa Paredes went out on social networks sending subliminal messages in the midst of this controversial break, which generated suspicion among television hosts.

Who is the producer of “Magaly TV, the firm”?

Magaly Medina it makes the national show business tremble every time it announces a new disclosure. However, this production is led by Patrick Llamo, 42 years old. He is a passionate reader and lover of the collection of works of literature, journalism and history. On his social networks, the television giant usually shares excerpts from some books that he reads.

#Magaly #firme #LIVE #TODAY #June #time #watch #FREE #ONLINE #program