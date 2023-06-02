Genshin Impact is celebrating the update to version 3.7 of the game with an event via Twitter. Those who want to participate just have to follow the official account @GenshinImpactRetweet the post promoting the event, and complete the entry requirements to get immediate feedback on the results in the notification bar.

Everyone can participate once a day and more details will be continually posted on the Twitter account. You are eligible regardless of whether you have downloaded the game or not, but there are certain rules to follow and we have listed them below:

This event is only open to: people who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their country of residence as of the event start date. If you are a minor, please obtain the permission of your legal guardian before participating.

If your Twitter account is set to private, you will not be able to receive prize information or successfully participate in the event.

If you do not follow the official Twitter account of Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact), you will not be able to successfully receive the award information or receive the award.

An unstable or extremely weak network may result in non-receipt of prize notification.

This event is not open to persons residing or domiciled in Quebec countries/regions/jurisdictions in Canada, Guatemala, Italy, Nicaragua, Portugal and others where the prize draw and/or this event is not legitimate under the law.

Fill in your information accurately. If the issuance of the awards fails due to incorrect information, the official team of Genshin Impact will not reissue the award.

Please note that the delivery address cannot be changed after confirmation.

A winner can only win a maximum of one prize in the event.

If the volume of retweets is too large, the server may be temporarily overloaded and winner results may not be sent or may be delayed. If you don’t receive the result after a certain period of time, please cancel the retweet and try to retweet again.

Prizes being shipped may be subject to customs duties in accordance with local policies. In such cases, prize winners will be required to complete customs clearance procedures and pay any applicable taxes incurred.

The necessary costs for international transfers, such as administrative costs, etc., are borne by the organizer. Winners are responsible for their own tax obligations in accordance with the personal income tax policies of their country or region. The actual amount is subject to change, please refer to the laws and regulations and tax policies of your country or region.

Via: hoyoverse

Editor’s note: What are you doing reading this? Go follow the account and Retweet if you want to win!