Magaly Medina She is known for her criticism of Peruvian TV characters. This time she was no exception, since the host questioned Ernesto Pimentel, who gives life to Chola Chabuca, for her recent interview with the singer Christian Domínguez, after his infidelity to Pamela Franco. The ATV figure showed his position on the matter and said that although he respects the career of the América TV presenter, he does not agree that he “cleans” the artists after being the protagonists of controversies.

What did Christian Domínguez say in his interview with Chola Chabuca?

During the last edition of the program 'El reventonazo de la Chola', the cumbiambero Christian Dominguez He couldn't suppress his emotions and cried live. Despite the general tone of humor and music of the episode, the atmosphere experienced a significant change when Chola Chabuca, the presenter of the program, questioned the leader of the Great International Orchestra about how he handles his life after being surprised at an act of infidelity towards Pamela Franco.

In response, Domínguez was noticeably moved and shared the difficulty of dealing with media pressure and constant criticism of his personal behavior away from the stage.

“It's not that I feel comfortable, but we have to move forward…The only thing I want is to work, dedicate myself to my family, my children, To mine. I don't want to think about anything that isn't focused on that. I wish that time would just pass, I would like to go to sleep and that a couple of years have passed to feel better,” she expressed.

Did Magaly Medina criticize Ernesto Pimentel?

After the interview with the leader of the Great International Orchestra, Ernesto Pimentel He defended his program from criticism due to the singer's presence. The comedian highlighted his three decades of experience on the screens. However, Magaly Medina did not remain silent and questioned him for trying to “clean up” Domínguez's image.

“He had the opportunity to ask some questions that I wanted to ask him. I have known him since he was little, I am close to him. My respect for what he does as an artist is not going to change; the opinion that the public has, I respect. Each one has their own way of interviewing, of presenting things, I have only been doing this for 30 years. They are recorded interviews, there are things that we put in and others we don't,” Chola Chabuca told 'America spectacles'.

“His career is respectable, but what 30 years, 'talking', cleaning up the artists he interviews. It's one thing to pay tribute and say that you're not going to interview him and another to pay tribute to him.”. That is different. She says that she knew him when she was little and loves him, so you inhibit yourself and don't do the interview. One can have people he loves and it is difficult to criticize them, it is understandable. That's why I say that I don't like to make friends with people in show business because it makes me sad to criticize them,” the host said about Pimentel's statements.

