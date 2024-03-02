There Top 20 is made up as follows:

There Final Fantasy XIV trial phase seems to be the most popular at the moment on Xbox in the USA in the “ Free to play “. Microsoft – through its own store – allows you to see which are the most played games of the moment and Square Enix's MMORPG seems to have beaten everyone.

Final Fantasy XIV Online Free Trial, what does it include?

Also don't think that Final Fantasy XIV Online Free Trial is a sort of short demo and that the result achieved doesn't count. Final Fantasy XIV Online Free Trial is almost a free to play version of the full game, as it allows you to reach level 70 with your character without time restrictions.

Additionally, Final Fantasy XIV Online Free Trial allows you to play through A Realm Reborn, Havensward and Stormblood. There are also 16 different Jobs to choose from, the possibility of playing with other players (including paying ones) or playing alone with allied NPCs.

It clearly doesn't include all expansionsbut it's still a notable part of the total package, so it's clear that audiences are dedicating their time to the MMORPG on Xbox too.

Finally, we remind you that Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will be shown at PAX East: Square Enix announces surprises.