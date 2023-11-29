Formula 1 is a sporting war that takes place on permanent and non-permanent tracks all over the world. But not only. This morning McLaren announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Monster, the multinational company that operates in the energy drinks sector.

So far nothing special, but for those who don’t remember, Monster has been a sponsor of the Mercedes AMG Formula 1 team until this year. In short, a very important step for commercial purposes and for the future of the Woking team, which demonstrates of knowing how to operate well not only on the track – where he was the protagonist of an exceptional recovery from mid-season 2023 onwards – but also off it.

The partnership between the two companies should be based on joint work on the production of content for fans, as the CEO of McLaren Racing, Zak Brown, also declared: “We are really very happy to join forces with the iconic brand of Monster Energy from next season onwards.”

“Monster is about celebrating athletes through big ideas and creating wonderful content, so I can’t wait to explore ideas and find new ways to engage and entertain our fans.”

Rodney Sacks, president and CEO of Monster Energy Company, added: “Monster Energy is proud to begin this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing.”

“Monster is focused on enhancing the fan experience and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with the global F1 audience. We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and we are excited to race together from 2024.”

McLaren has announced that the Monster Energy logo will appear on the helmets, suits, caps and water bottles of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri starting next season. No mention was made of the bodywork of the next single-seater which will leave the McLaren Technology Center in a few weeks.