The endorsement was made effective on the Twitter account of the national president of the Workers’ Party (current president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva). General Júlio César de Arruda was dismissed by the current Brazilian government for a “fracture in the level of trust.” Since the assault on the powers of the State by far-right militants, the current president has been expressing his distrust of those who, in his opinion, acted in “collusion” with the Bolsonaristas.

An expected endorsement. The president of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffman, tweeted in support of the decision of the president, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, to remove Army commander Júlio Cesar de Arruda from his post.

On Saturday, the leftist president and newly inaugurated on January 1, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, removed Army commander César de Arruda from his duties for what he considered a “fracture in the level of trust.” In his place, General Tomás Paiva took over.

In a first trill, Hoffman highlighted that the president acted “firmly” to “guarantee the prerogatives of the commander of the Armed Forces.” to democracy and partisanship of the Force”.

Other versions of the dismissal of General Arruda

The Brazilian media point to more reasons for dismissal. The EFE agency, citing the local journalistic environment, indicates that the former commander’s resistance to removing a former Bolsonaro aide, who was assigned the leadership of a strategic battalion in the city of Goiâná, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was the actual cause of dismissal.

Cid has an active investigation against him for allegedly generating misinformation and an alleged relationship with the coup plotters. The lieutenant colonel was considered one of the closest and most trusted people of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of instigating his followers to commit the assault.

For his part, Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro argued that De Arruda was fired due to a “fracture in the level of trust.” This after the assault on the three powers of the State by far-right militants, followers of the ex-president in early January. The minister also ruled out in statements last Friday that the Armed Forces had actively participated in the takeover.

Mistrust due to “colluding” attitudes

However, since the attempted coup perpetrated by the Bolsonaristas, the current government has sought to reassert its control over the Armed Forces. ‘Lula’, in recent days, has used the word “collusion” regarding the attitude of several military and police officers during the takeover of state buildings on January 8.

The president pointed directly to the intelligence agencies of various military components, such as the Navy and the Army, as well as the Police. Da Silva has also highlighted the importance of “depoliticizing the Armed Forces” and punishing those involved. This was not liked in the military sphere.

Part of the demonstrators who staged the assault on January 8 left the camp set up in front of the imposing building of the Army Headquarters. They demanded from the military, since the October 30 elections, the overthrow of the government of the PT leader, democratically elected.

with EFE