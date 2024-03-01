You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mane Diaz
EFE / Screenshot
Mane Diaz
'Mané' Díaz decided to record a video for TikTok with Luis Díaz's wife.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Luis Manuel Díaz, dad of Luis Diaz, He decided some time ago to turn the page on one of the most difficult moments of his life, when he was kidnapped last October in Colombia by a group outside the law.
The father of the footballer Liverpool He was released after several days in captivity. Since that day it has not stopped being news in Colombia and England. 'Mane' was a protagonist in the victory of the Colombia selection against Brazil (2-1), he was applauded in the stands of the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and generated several memes for his particular way of celebrating goals.
After the game, he traveled to England to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with his children, wife, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Taking advantage of his stay United Kingdom, went to several games of the Premier League and the English League Cup to support Luis Diaz and to Liverpool.
A few days ago he took a photo to frame with coach Jürgen Klopp and lived his journey through London like a rock star: he was the most sought after by Liverpool fans to take photos.
Forbidden steps of 'Mane' Díaz
In the last few hours, a video of 'Mane' Díaz dancing to the new song by vallenato singer 'Mono' Zabaleta 'El Secuestro' with his daughter-in-law Geraldine Ponce has gone viral on social media.
Luis Díaz's father, who appears wearing a Liverpool shirt, enjoyed it and performed an entire choreography of the song. “My mother and father-in-law are the best,” Geraldine Ponce wrote in her TikTok post.
SPORTS
