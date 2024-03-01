with pictureThe actress who this week became the face of the failed Willy Wonka attraction in Glasgow calls the job the worst job of her life. Kirsty Paterson, 30, went viral as a sad-looking Oompa Loompa at the event, now she reveals what happened when the photo was taken. “I'm still in shock.”
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
21:49
