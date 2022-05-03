Luis Díaz is barely ninety minutes away from making his first appearance in the Uefa Champions League final. The guajiro and Liverpool must revalidate this Tuesday, at 2 pm, the 2-0 victory against Villareal achieved at Anfield Road to settle in the final match of the tournament.

Everything indicates that, due to his level and the injury suffered by the Brazilian Roberto Firmino, Luis Díaz will be the starter in the match that will take place at the La Cerámica stadium.

Waiting to confirm the presence of ‘Lucho’ on the field of play, former defender Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United and England National Team player, decided to praise him with an apodictic sentence: “Luis Díaz is the best signing of the Premier League season”.

‘It’s unreal…’

Luis Diaz celebrates a goal

“The impact that Luis Diaz has had in Liverpool and especially in rival areas is incredible. Before he came we used to say: ‘if one or two of the attacking men get injured, Liverpool will lose and the quality will drop dramatically’. Now Díaz is probably competing to be among the three starters,” said Ferdinand in the last chapter of his podcast.

“(Roberto) Firmino would have a hard time getting in there, Luis Diaz is probably ahead of (Diogo) Jota now”added the former soccer player.

(Don’t stop reading: Luis Díaz is ‘one step’ away from wearing the most expensive shirt in the world).

Then, emphasizing Díaz’s statistics in his three months with the ‘red’ shirt, Ferdinand said:

“I just think it’s been a breath of fresh air, not just when he has the ball. You can see that he has skill with the ball, tricks and moves the players, but his reaction when they lose the ball is unreal… it works like a trigger: ‘bang’, go and reach for it. That is why it is the most outstanding signing of the season for me.”

(Also: James Rodríguez: who is the businessman your sister married?).

SPORTS