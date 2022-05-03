The race director is Oscar Antonio Pérez, 48 years old and still at risk after a gunshot wound to the back-lumbar region

A referee was shot at last Saturday in the middle of an amateur football match in Argentina, in the city of Yerba Buena, located in the western province of Tucumán. Race director Oscar Antonio Pérez was rushed to hospital in Padilla with a gunshot wound to his back.

The unfortunate incident occurred during half-time when the 48-year-old whistle was resting in a chair, heard screams and walked over to the fence. At that moment Pérez exchanged words with an individual who ended up shooting twice, just as the referee was looking at his cell phone, according to witnesses.

The attacker escaped on a motorcycle and is now wanted by the police. Meanwhile, the tournament authorities have made it clear that the attacker “has nothing to do with the organization of the championship”.

“He is in therapy to be more controlled – the head of the San José police station, Héctor Falcón, told the newspaper El Tucumano -. But he is still at risk. The man is under constant evaluation and is now assisted by the Parque clinic staff ”. See also "The hand of God" triumphs at the David: best film and direction

Oscar Antonio Pérez is a renowned referee of the province of Tucumán, to the point of being considered one of the best. Before the pandemic he was in charge of the Primera A races of the local championship, where he has a long experience.

However, this is not the first time he has been involved in a similar affair: in 2014 he suffered the attack of a footballer on a playing field. Striker José Moreno punched him twice in Marapa-San Lorenzo de Santa Ana and had to suspend the match.

May 3, 2022 (change May 3, 2022 | 08:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Amateur #football #Argentina #gunshots #referees