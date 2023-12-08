He Liverpool This Friday he experienced a very special day in which everyone, literally, ended up feeling emotional.

The protagonist of the story was Dáire, a boy who was invited to Anfield on the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Crying, more than singing, Dáire sang the famous ‘You will never walk alone’, on the day his beloved team came back 4-3 against Fulham, without knowing that that image would reach the coach Jurgen Kloppwho expressly asked to be invited to the training headquarters so that he could meet everyone.

Dáire was received at the AXA Training Center the next day personally by the coach, who took him to greet the squad.

The meeting with the Colombian Luis Diaz It was very special: “It has been a magical day. Meeting Klopp and meeting Díaz, my hero. I don’t know how to put it into words,” said the youngest, while the excited guajiro kissed his head, a moment that the club immortalized in their social networks.

