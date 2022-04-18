One of the announcements made last year was that the manga of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Questthe practical sequel to Fairytail, will have its own anime. This is how he will bring back characters like Natsu Dragneeland of course, to Lucy Heartfilia And several more.

This was to be expected, since the events of this new story take place just one year after the defeat of Acnologythe Black Dragon of the Apocalypse and the magician Zeref.

Natsu and company undertake a mission that no one has completed and thus begin a new series of adventures. The story comes from the creator of the original manga, hiro mashimawhile the drawing is from Atsuo-Ueda.

Despite this change the design of the characters is quite similar. That is, all of them are recognizable. So it is certain that fans of Lucy will enjoy her appearance in the new animation.

Lucy Heartfilia He is one of the most recognizable characters in Fairytail. Although most of the action centers on Natsu Dragneel she too has a lot to do with it. The series cannot be conceived without her presence.

The bad thing is that in the power scale it does not stand out so much. Although as the work progressed Mashima gained more skills. The bad thing about these is that sometimes it implies that you sacrifice more, which increases the drama.

Lucy from Fairy Tail is a source of good memories

There are several memorable moments of Lucy in the series, and because of that, he has won the hearts of fans. But it must also be said that it is the source of much fan servicesometimes on purpose and other times unintentionally.

That is something that more than one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to interpret it, and it is the case of Maddy (@matteiie). We can see how he recreates this character with one of the outfits he used throughout the series.

At least when it comes to hairstyle and hair color is very similar. The tonality of the eyes is different from those of Lucy in Fairytailsince they are brown.

It’s an interesting interpretation that respects some elements of the character. Although if you miss a blue or red bow in his hair.

This magician does not always use them, but they are very frequent in her hair. According to Maddysince she was 15 years old she is a big fan of Fairytail.

Source.