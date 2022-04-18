The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, warned about the possibility of Russia uses nuclear weaponsfor which he assured that the world must be alert to a scenario of this type.

In an interview with ‘CNN’, the Ukrainian president said that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is capable of using this type of weapon because he does not feel any appreciation for the lives of the citizens of that country, according to ‘Europa Press’ .

“Not just me, everyone, every country should be concerned, because this may not be real information, but it may be true.”Zelensky assured, referring to a report on hypothetical nuclear attacks on Ukrainian territory.

The president added: “I do not intend to be afraid, but to be prepared. But this problem is not only for Ukraine, but it is for the whole world.”

It should be noted that the director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, assured that the North American country should not “take lightly” the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. , because the complications it has encountered in its military offensive.

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks they have encountered militarily, no one can take lightly the threat of resorting to low-yield or tactical nuclear weapons.” , said Burns, after a speech he gave at a university in the state of Georgia (USA).

However, it is important to remember that the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, previously assured, also for ‘CNN’, that Russia will only use nuclear weapons in Ukraine if it faces an “existential threat”.

“We have an internal security doctrine, and it is public, you can read in it all the reasons for the use of nuclear weapons. If it is an existential threat to our country, then it can be used according to our doctrine,” Peskov declared.

