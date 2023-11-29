Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 09:20

















Surely, now that it really seems like the cold has arrived, you are thinking about how to improve the heating system in your home. The problem for everyone is how to heat the space without having to do a complicated installation. and, above all, trying to reduce electricity consumption so as not to be upset when the electricity bill arrives.

With this in mind, I come to give you a couple of tips so that you can choose a good electric radiator for your home. The first thing you have to look at is what its power is in watts. To give you a general idea, for a space of about 10 m2 we will need a minimum of 900W, from here you can do a simple calculation yourself to know how many watts you need. This can also improve depending on the heating coverage that the radiator has.. Be sure to read the specifications of the type of technology you use carefully to know which model is most suitable.

Then, obviously, it is vital that you review its energy efficiency so that your electricity bill does not suffer from its use. Here you should pay attention to its heat modes, automatic shut-off function, thermostat or if it has the possibility of programming it according to your needs..

Finally, measure its dimensions, design or weight carefully to know how easy it will be to carry it from one room to another. Or if, simply, It’s as quiet as you want so it doesn’t bother you or your loved ones when you turn it on..

Do you have everything a little clearer? Well, here I leave you a selection with the best-selling models valued by Amazon users. I invite you to take a look at them and choose which of these low-consumption radiators will be your faithful ally against the cold.

Orbegozo RRE 810



We begin the selection with this 800W low-consumption radiator designed for small rooms, which is made up of a 5-element heat screen that can reach a temperature of up to 40º. The radiator itself is activated when it notices a drop in temperature to the one we have selected to help us save energy. It also has an LED screen so you can program them comfortably. Its current price is €132.13 thanks to its 12% discount.

Cecotec Ready Warm 800 Thermal Connected







With 600W, which means quite low energy consumption, this Cecotec model stands out for having three modes to adjust the temperature and a thermostat to have precise control of the desired temperature. Designed to heat small spaces, such as the smallest room, it also includes an auto-shutoff system and an LCD screen where you can check the degrees.. You can also program it remotely from your mobile. It costs only €89.39 due to a small Amazon discount.

Klarstein low consumption electric radiator







With wheels and remote control, this model, which is available in black and white, can be transported comfortably anywhere in the house, although many users recommend installing it on the wall. It works by convection so it is capable of quickly heating any room thanks to the 2000W of power.. Its price is €123.99.

Gridinlux low consumption electric radiator







Very similar to the previous model and also with good reviews from Amazon users, You have this model capable of heating rooms of up to 40 m2 thanks to its 2000W of power. Of course, it stands out for being a fairly silent radiator and for its touch control panel and modern design. It has a 40% discount so it only costs you €89.97.

Aigostar Pangpang 33IEJ







We finish with this model with a power of 2300W with which you can keep any room warm. It has a thermostat and light indicator so you can always have it under control. It also has an automatic shut-off system and wheels so you can move it effortlessly. Its price is €104.99 for its 13% discount only on Amazon. Don’t be cold and save with this low consumption oil radiator.