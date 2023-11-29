“It was my intention right from the start to get arrested!” Filippo Turetta’s spontaneous declarations before the investigating judge

Yesterday morning, Tuesday 28 November, the first interrogation of Filippo Turetta, before the investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo. As soon as he left the prison, his lawyer stopped to talk to some journalists and explained that he had made use of the right not to respond.

In reality the 22 year old decided to release some spontaneous statements to the investigators, but in the end he chose not to give explanations to their questions, on the motive and on all the points to be clarified.

Filippo was arrested on Saturday 18 November, after a long week of in the run. It was located on the highway near the city of Leipzig, in Germanyaboard his car.

He was still, because he had finished the gas and his headlights were off. When the officers intervened, he immediately had confessed what he had done to his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. In this interrogation he confirmed his again affirmations, without ever mentioning the 22-year-old’s name. She would have declared:

I am heartbroken over the tragedy I have caused. I don’t want to shirk my responsibilities, I want to pay what is right for ending my ex-girlfriend’s life. I’m trying to reconstruct in my memory the emotions and what triggered in me that evening. Right from the start I wanted to hand myself in and be arrested. This was my intention. Now I’m very tired and I don’t feel like adding anything else.

Filippo Turetta and his obsession with Giulia Cecchettin

From what the girl’s family says, their relationship had ended August of this year. However, he couldn’t accept this at all. In fact he told Giulia several times that he didn’t live without her.

Just a few days before losing her life, the 22-year-old had sent an audio to a friend of hers. Saying that she intended to to disappearbecause he no longer wanted to have relationships with Filippo, but he made her feel guilty and she was afraid that he might commit a crime extreme gesture.

On the evening of November 11, the two went out together, because she had to choose the dress for her graduation. In the end, after dinner the boy chose to do the crime and to hide the body, near the Barcis lake.