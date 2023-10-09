





06:27 Videos circulating on the Internet showing the effects of the so-called “zombie drug” xylazine. Filmed in Philadelphia, these videos show the terrible skin ulcers and soft tissue infections caused by this drug. © The Observers

Drug users in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood are increasingly turning to a drug called xylazine or ‘tranq,’ a veterinary sedative often mixed with other drugs such as heroin or fentanyl. But when people start consuming the substance, it quickly causes terrible damage to their bodies, including necrosis and breakdown of skin tissue. Authorities in Philadelphia and across the country are increasingly concerned about the spread of the drug and the harm to victims.