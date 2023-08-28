The European Inclusive Sailing Championship will be held in the municipality of Los Alcázares between September 23 and 30. Under the direct organization of the European and Spanish sailing federations, the event will host the best disabled sailors on the continent.

The event will count with the already confirmed presence of the most illustrious Hansa 303 class sailors. Among them are the Polish Piotr Cichocki, recently proclaimed world champion in the Netherlands, the Portuguese Joao Pinto and the British Rory Mckinna, third and fourth respectively.

In the female category, four of the six best sailors in the world ranking will attend the event; the also Polish Olga Gornas (2), the Spanish Violeta del Reino (5) and the Turkish Miray Ulas (6) are the best European classified in the World Championship and do not want to miss the appointment in the Mar Menor.

In addition, the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation designated this event due to its importance and international repercussion as the Spanish Championship of the modality, so Spanish participation is guaranteed with the assistance of the best national fleets that will travel from the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, the Valencian Community and the presence of the Region of Murcia through the ADA Mar Menor fleet.

With a month to go before the competition is held, more than 50 sailors with international representation from Portugal, Great Britain, France, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia have already registered, in addition to the already mentioned Spanish presence. Number that the organization expects to increase in the coming weeks.

The regatta, organized by the Club Náutico Mar Menor de Los Alcázares, will be based at the CTD Región de Murcia de Los Narejos. The event will stand out from other sailing championships due to the particularity of its sailors, with different disabilities, but that nothing prevents them from competing effectively and with a competitive zeal, and the battle with sailors without disabilities, which demonstrates, if necessary, the intrinsically inclusive character of the sport of sailing.

On the other hand, it is necessary to highlight the sensitivity of the European Sailing Federation in the environmental issue, emphasizing the application of the 3R rule (reduce, recycle and reuse) for which it will take special care of the event and bet for a clean, non-polluting, plastic-free, ecological and environmentally sensitive regatta.

This contest is part of the commitment acquired by the European Sailing Federation with the Region of Murcia by which it undertakes to organize European events regularly in the waters of the Mar Menor and to have a sports venue in Los Alcázares through the creation of the Technification Center European Sailing Championship open to sailors from all its members.