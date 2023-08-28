Note that the game will be released on cassette for ZX Spectrum 48K and it will cost €25 (consider that a handful of copies of these titles are printed, so it is normal that they go up in price a little).

Saboteur It is going to be remastered . On September 25, 2023, the publisher Teknamic Software, specialized in retrogaming, will publish a revised and corrected version of the historic game based on ninjas, infiltrations and mordan dogs, edited by the original author, Clive Townsend .

Operation Nostalgia?

The new Saboteur

The original Saboteur dates back to 1985. It was released on several systems a 8-bit. The new version, while running on the same hardware, will be more graphically refined, better optimized and will have new features, as stated by Townsend himself, who added: “It’s what the game could have been in 1985 if I had the tools to development today!”

Note that Saboteur can also be ordered with the B side of the cassette in Italian (then tell them they never translate anything).

An image of the new edition of Saboteur

Interestingly, at the time the game was set in the immediate future, 1987, which is already the distant past. In Saboteur the player takes on the role of Iga One, a skilled ninja mercenary who must enter a secret and highly guarded building to find and steal a floppy disk before the data it contains are sent.

If you are interested, you can book the new edition of Saboteur dal publisher’s site.