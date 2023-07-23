An elderly woman suffered from heat sickness when she went to her polling station in Lorca this Sunday to exercise her right to vote. It happened at the moment when the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, was waiting in line for her to deposit her vote in the ballot box at the San José school.

The old woman stated that she was overwhelmed by the heat that was in the school corridor, full of voters at that time, and the president and the mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, had to find a chair and help her sit down, while the regional deputy of the PP María del Carmen Ruiz and the Senate candidate Antonia López, both professional nurses, assisted her by giving her water, fanning her and then transferring her to the heated area.

At that time, several elderly people with walkers and in wheelchairs who arrived at the polling station in a van from the Domingo Sastre public residence were voting at one of the tables.

The president commented on the incident with the heat when he spoke to the media at the school gates and made reference to the fact that in the middle of July and with temperatures close to 40 degrees “these are not the best dates to encourage the participation of Spaniards”.

López Miras had words of special thanks to the Post Office workers because “we are aware of the overexertion, of the work overload that they have had in recent days.”

The president acknowledged that election day is being “atypical, with high temperatures and many people in the middle of weekend trips” and made “a call for people to go vote, because it is important that participation be high.”

He asked voters to be “proactive” when traveling to vote at the polling stations and not leave it until the last minute “because there may be traffic jams and a massive influx of traffic and they will not vote.”

He has also thanked the work of the almost 5,000 electoral agents, auditors and proxies, that the PP has distributed this Sunday through the electoral colleges of Murcia. He will dedicate the rest of the day to visiting polling stations throughout the Region.