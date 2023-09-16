Despite the various comments and cancellations that have existed on social networks towards the American group Yahritza and her Essencethe President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) accepted that they appear at the great commemoration of the 213th Anniversary of the Independence of Mexicoheld in the Zócalo of Mexico City on the night of Friday, September 15.

The iron of the CDMX Zócalo Its main artist was the northern group Grupo Frontera, which in turn invited the controversial North American trio, Yahritza and her Essence, which in recent days faced strong controversy on social networks after criticizing the food and some aspects of Mexico. Despite this, AMLO invited the Mexicans to give the trio from Washington a second chance, but apparently they once again entered into controversy, because until were booed.

Why were Yahritza and his Essence booed in the Zócalo of CDMX?

The criticism and whistling against Yahritza and her Essence They were captured in videos that are going viral on social networks. It was known that the group of young singers of Mexican descent could face a difficult audience, however the vocalist complicated things more by committing a mistake when speaking before the public.

“We want to thank President AMLO for having us here tonight. We really appreciate it. It is an honor to be here with you tonight. Long live the flag! Thank you very much… Long live Mexico! Of course, thank you,” Yahritza, vocalist and composer of the group, said nervously. Although the singer tried to correct her, it was too late and her mistake generated a negative reaction from the public and among some people on social networks.

The confusion of Yahritza in the type of holiday that was being commemorated ended up igniting social media users who quickly began to point out that I wouldn’t even know what event he was performing at.. But that’s not all, because the young singer was also questioned for including a baseball team cap, Yankees from New York.

“Long live the flag haha!”, “They thought they were celebrating the flag”, “They yell at her outside, she will not be forgiven”, “They are booing them”, “Your Yankee hat is fine, bitch”, “Long live the flag? He doesn’t even know what is being celebrated”, “If it doesn’t matter, Get out, get out!”, are some of the reactions on social networks.

Long live the flag? Yahritza, wearing a Yankees cap, makes a mistake and is booed in CDMX’s Zócalo/ Photo: TikTok.

“Frágil” is the song that Yahritza y su Esencia performed amid signs of rejection and grumbling from thousands of attendees at the show held in the Zócalo of Mexico City.

