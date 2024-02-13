There are never too many soup recipes. Winter always returns, as does our desire to stuff ourselves with liters of steaming broth, noodles, vegetables and legumes. We still have a few weeks of soup enjoyment left, so increase the offer prescription It is more than justified. Salmon soup or Lohikeitto It is very common in the Nordic countries, especially Finland and Sweden. It contains the ingredients commonly associated with these cold areas: potato, fish, dairy and dill; and as any dish cooked while it's snowing outside the window requires, it is comforting, filling and satisfying.

Aside from chopping and stirring a couple of times, this soup is made alone and only requires one pot. The leek and carrot are very poached, but it is better to leave the salmon for last, adding it a few minutes before serving so that it is perfectly poached and juicy. However, of all the ingredients, it is the heavy cream and dill that make it something truly special.

Is it mandatory to use homemade fish broth? No, but it's better. Preparing broth at home allows us to take advantage of parts of food that would otherwise go to the trash – bones, fish heads, vegetable trimmings – and we can also make it in large quantities and freeze it. What do you have frozen broth? Ideal. If not, get a good quality one, we're not going to send the Comidista police to your house.

Time : 25 minutes Difficulty : Non-existent Ingredients For 4 people 2 butter spoons

1 leek

1 or 2 carrots

750 ml fish broth

200 ml cooking cream

500g salmon

2 large potatoes

Fresh dill to serve

Salt

Black pepper Instructions 1. Chop the leek and carrot. Add the first along with the butter to a pot. Poach over medium-low heat. 2. Cover with the broth. Add the peeled and diced potatoes and carrots. 3. 4. Cook over medium heat for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender. See also China prepares for winter season with increase in flu and decrease in covid 5. Add the cream and the salmon cut into bite-size pieces. Cook for two minutes. 6. Serve with dill and black pepper.

