Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara want to be the first mexican team in advancing to the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

The box of Fernando Gago seems to be straightening its path after stringing together victories in both the Mexican League like in the Concachampions.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The triumph over Toluca FC (3-2) in the national tournament was the clean and jerk that recovered the combative spirit of the Herd and their hunger for victories to be favorites to achieve another good result against Forge Football Club.

Chivas de Guadalajara was stronger than the frigid Canadian weather that occurred in the duel of Going to achieve a 3-1 away victory with a double of Cade Cowell and another goal Ricardo Marin.

Thus, the Red and white force the team hamilton to come to the Tapatia Pearl to sign a victory by more than three scores due to the issue of away goal.

However, no team boasts three goals in its favor against the Jalisco team, so Forge Football Club will try to surprise in the next few hours.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the return commitment between Chivas and Forge FC in the Concachampions 2024.

The Chivas-Forge match will be played this Tuesday, February 13 from the Akron stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The broadcast will be carried out by Fox Sports.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.