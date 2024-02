Sunday, February 4, 2024, 08:45











Around 200 volunteers participated yesterday in the cleaning day of the Saladar de Lo Poyo, organized by the Cartagena City Council and coordinated by the Hippocampus and ARBA Cartagena-La Unión associations.

The participants focused at the beginning of Los Nietos Beach, …