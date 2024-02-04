Home page World

The son of the last Italian king is dead. Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy died in exile in Geneva at the age of 86.

Geneva – “This morning at 7:05 a.m., February 3, 2024, His Royal Highness Vittorio Emanuele, Duke of Savoy and Prince of Naples, died peacefully in Geneva surrounded by his family,” the House of Savoy from Italy announced yesterday . The last Italian crown prince is dead.

Scandal Crown Prince Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy is dead: He lost his footing after several arrests

Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy was the head of the Italian royal family until 2006. The son of the last monarch, King Umberto II, was until then considered his father's legitimate successor. But after several arrests, the scandal prince was stripped of his position.

He was involved in various scandals and criminal proceedings, but Vittorio Emanuele was only convicted in one case for illegal possession of weapons. At that time, shots were fired from the nobleman's rifle during an argument in the marina on an island in Corsica. A German student was hit and later died. The crown prince was apparently not the shooter.

Another time, the prevented crown prince was investigated for exploiting prostitutes and corruption. Most recently, he sued the Italian state to obtain the return of the house's jewels. Vittoria Emanuele also caused a stir when he accused the former Spanish king Juan Carlos of shooting his little brother.

Son of the “May King”: Vittoria Emanule was only officially crown prince for a month

Cousin Amadeus of Savoy-Aoste was supposed to take Vittorio Emanuele's place, but he died in 2021. Since then, there has been a dispute over the succession to the throne in the House of Savoy. The son of Vittorio Emanule faces the son of Amadeus. But the influencer Vittoria of Savoy also has hopes of becoming queen.

Vittorio Emanuele's father, Umberto II, became King of Italy on May 10, 1946. About a month later, the monarchy was abolished in a referendum. King Umberto II and his family had to leave the country and moved to Switzerland – hence the name “May King”. Officially, Vittorio Emanuele, who has now died, was only crown prince for a month. He spent most of his life outside Italy. (moe with dpa)