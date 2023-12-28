It is not at all common, but it is not impossible either: could Colombian defenders reach the Premier League, the best competition in the world? It's not an April Fool's joke, it's a version worth considering.

Although the traditional thing is for the tall European defenders or even the powerful Africans to take the available places, a Colombian could be the happy exception, similar to what was Yerry Mina just a year ago in the Everton.

Kevin Mantillaformerly Santa Fe and now in Workshops of Córdoba of Argentina, would be on the radar of two clubs that would be following him since his presentations in the South American U-20 and the subsequent World Cup, in which Colombia reached the quarterfinals.

The version is from the journalist Ekrem Konur, transfer market expert, says that Liverpool, from also Colombian Luis Díaz, and Brighton & Hove Albion, team in which he managed to stand out Stiven Alzate, They monitor the young defender.

“Liverpool and Brighton “They are following the situation of the 20-year-old Colombian defender from CA Talleres, Kevin Mantilla,” the expert published.

The surprise is total because Mantilla has only been able to compete 740 minutes with Workshops in nine meetings between the League Cup and Argentine Cup, But it must also be said that his valuation makes him accessible (2.5 million euros), his age (20 years), his height (1.91m) and the leadership he showed in youth competitions work in his favor.

It is not the first time that the Liverpool is interested in the promise of Colombian soccer, in February, after finishing the South American U-20, a possible interest in Kevin was rumored in England. There was even talk of rapprochements between Red's and Independent Santa Feowner at that time of his pass.

Kevin Mantilla celebrates his goal against Gimnasia. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas. Efe

It would actually be music to the ears of Independiente Santa Fe, which saved a percentage for future transfers by transferring it to Argentine soccer, where it has a contract until December 2027.

