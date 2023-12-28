A teenager was killed by a shark today, December 28, 2023, in the waters in front of a beach popular with swimmers and surfers, in South Australia. The BBC reports it, citing police sources. The boy's body was recovered in the waters off Ethel Beach, in Innes National Park, on the Yorke Peninsula, in the state of South Australia.

South Australian Police said they had learned of a attack at 1.30pm today, local time. “Unfortunately, the body of a teenager was recovered from the water,” he said, without giving the victim's age. A resident of the area, Martin Goody, told the ABC that the boy was “30-40 meters from the shore” when he was attacked. He added that those waters are frequented by sharks, but that lately we haven't seen many of them.

Today's deadly attack follows other incidents that have occurred this southern summer: in May, a surfer was killed off the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, while in February a girl was mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, capital of Western Australia. Australia is subject to the highest number of shark attacks on humans in the world after the US, but according to experts, a greater number of sightings does not necessarily lead to an increase in the population of these fish.