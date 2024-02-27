The first semi-final of the TOTO KNVB Cup is between Cambuur and NEC. Few would have predicted that before the season. The Leeuwarders, active in the Kitchen Champion Division, reached the last four of the cup tournament once before. That was seven years ago, when AZ won on penalties. The people of Nijmegen have already been in the final four times (last time in 2000), but have never been allowed to hold up the 'pine cone'. Follow the match in Leeuwarden via our live blog.

