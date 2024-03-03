In the midst of the controversy in Viña del Mar and being a trending topic, Lita Pezo responds with a calm voice after asking her team not to present complaints or request a review of votes. “Since I was little I have been in various places, I have lost and I have won. What is important is to know what to do after what happens. This makes you mature.”

Ceci Dover, Argentine coach and singer, explained on her YouTube channel that she saw no reason for the jury to rate Lita Pezo so low in her third performance, after having classified in first place. On the Peruvian's social networks, some Chileans apologized for a possible mistake. A reporter from Conecta 2 said that he was baffled by the results. “All of us who were in the box couldn't believe it. From one moment to the next he got the lowest grade, it is incomprehensible.”

The singer answers us that “regardless of what has happened,” she hopes to sing again in Chile. “The public has opened the doors of their country and their hearts to me. They have been respectful and kind to me. When they gave the scores, they applauded; So, I have nothing to reproach them, rather, thank them for making me live this experience.”

The popularity it has had has been enormous and not only in Peru. “I didn't imagine such a reception. I think my prize and my seagull are them, it's what I take away the most from the contest. And my people from Iquitos have always been fundamental in this path. “I am happy and proud of my culture and my roots.”

Lita left Iquitos when she was a child. Before her, when her parents separated, she moved in with her father, who was her first grandmaster. Both are waiting for her in Lima. “Through our art, we tell reality. So, it is important that it is made visible and that development and growth – not just musical – exists for a new generation.”

He already learned from the hard times, he comments, like when he was infected with covid. “Singing again was difficult and I had to turn to singing teachers. One questions oneself and says: 'I think the path is ending here', because you don't see the exit. But I think I have flourished.

-You have said that the results of a contest do not define a career. What are you taking up in Lima?

-Definitely, I am going to finish my project of unreleased songs, it is something that I have been dreaming of for a long time. I want to do concerts, tours in the country and why not, abroad. I would like to present the song ('Luchadora') and I think we are going to make it a reality at the Exhibition Park.

-Will you work with José Abraham again?

-I hope so, right? We've had pretty good chemistry. He has been one of the producers who has trusted me blindly. Having worked with great artists, he noticed me, an artist who didn't have her own songs, who was just starting out. He gave me her support, her label and gave me two songs that have a million views.

-Do you have anything left pending about your participation in Viña?

-No, for me it was a wonderful experience, I have given all my heart, I have taken care of myself, I have worked hard and I regret absolutely nothing. I know that the road is quite long and this is the beginning of great things, I am sure.

The key

Career. She became known singing Isabel Pantoja's songs on shows like 'Yo soy', then she won 'La Voz Perú'. In Viña del Mar she was a favorite in the international competition.

